Amazon’s Prime membership climbs to 126M

Amazon.com has added 14 million members to its Prime program in the U.S. since last December, according to a new estimate from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). “After several quarters of slower growth, Prime memberships picked up in the most recent quarter,” said Josh Lowitz, partner and co-founder of CIRP. “COVID-19 likely drove much of this growth, with customers needing to order more items, more frequently as they work and study from home. The annual growth rate in the base of members was the highest in four years.”