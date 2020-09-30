American Dream Mall’s nightmare may finally be coming to an end

Retail News

Forbes

The American Dream Mall, whose 17-year history has been more of a nightmare up to this point, is finally welcoming the very first retailers to open stores in the facility located in the New Jersey Meadowlands. Most of those opening will be well-known brands such as American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, H&M and Sephora. Only a small number of the 300 merchants expected to one day occupy the mall will open initially.