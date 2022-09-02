Americans are bulk buyers courtesy of COVID-19

Retail News
Americans are bulk buyers courtesy of COVID-19The Wall Street Journal 02/08/2022
American consumers are stocking up on a wide variety of products after having grown concerned about supply levels and pricing connected to the pandemic. Alexis Abell, a mother of five, does her shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “I don’t want to be in a position again where I can’t get something,” said Ms. Abell,
Discussions
