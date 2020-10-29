Americans are buying bikes, cooking supplies and furniture

Retail News

The Washington Post

Nesting during the coronavirus is driving sales of fitness and other products centered around the home. “In uncertain times, there’s some comfort people can find in the physicality or realness of items they buy, because everything else can feel uncertain and undetermined,” said Elias Aboujaoude, clinical professor of psychiatry and director of the Impulse Control Disorders Clinic at Stanford University’s medical school. “A physical thing can become a tool to help anchor us.”