Americans are getting some relief from inflation

Americans are getting some relief from inflationThe New York Times 01/24/2023
The rate of inflation has continued to slow for six straight months, dropping to 6.5 percent from nine percent last June. Lower prices at the pump and other savings have some feeling hopeful about their own personal finances. Risks of further inflation remain, however, which has economists looking to the Federal Reserve Bank and whether it will further raise the Prime interest rate above 4.25 percent.
