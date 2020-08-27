Americans cut back on groceries as they wait for governmental help

Retail News
Americans cut back on groceries as they wait for governmental helpThe Wall Street Journal 08/27/2020
With reduced unemployment benefits and without new stimulus checks, Americans are having to cut back, and the evidence is found at grocery stores across the nation. Grocery executives from chains including Associated Food Stores, Stop & Shop and Walmart say consumers are concerned about their personal employment and financial situations and the perception that prices are rising at rates beyond their means.
