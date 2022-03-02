Americans expect Omicron to affect their Super Bowl plans

Retail News
Americans expect Omicron to affect their Super Bowl plansSupermarket News 02/03/2022
Americans are largely staying at home this year to watch the Super Bowl in response to concerns related to the spread of the Omicron variant. Sixty-two percent of adults surveyed by Numerator say that the variant will affect their plans for game day, with 26 percent expecting it will have a significant impact.
Discussions
