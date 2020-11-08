Retail News

Americans face debt, evictions and hunger as unemployment runs out

The New York Times 08/10/2020

Thirty million Americans currently collecting unemployment have gotten by in recent months with $600 added to their weekly checks from the federal government. With Congress and the Trump administration unable to reach a deal on a new package, many face what could be insurmountable financial challenges as debt piles up and paying for items such as food, rent or mortgages becomes nearly if not impossible.

