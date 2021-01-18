Americans find purpose as light at the end of COVID-19 tunnel appears

Retail News

Fast Company

Three-quarters of Americans surveyed in a Fast Company-Harris poll say they are feeling the same or better in 2021 than they did at this time last year. Seventy-nine percent says that their sense of purpose in life is stronger than a year ago. “Pre-COVID, for a lot of people, life was go-go-go. When the world shut down, people received this gift as a silver lining. Happiness has two components, the in-the-moment when you feel the joy [and] the purpose, meaning, contentment,” said happiness researcher Gillian Mandich.