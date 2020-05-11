Americans may hit pause on shopping while awaiting election results

Retail News
Americans may hit pause on shopping while awaiting election resultsThe Washington Post 11/04/2020
The current state of the election, which has Americans awaiting vote tallies, has some concerned that consumer spending, which represents two-thirds of the U.S. economy, will slow down if a resolution is not forthcoming. “Consumers generally do not like uncertainty in any form and tend to pull back on spending during unpredictable times,” said Vivek Pandya, senior digital insights manager at Adobe.
