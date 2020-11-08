Americans order face masks online that are never delivered

Retail News
Americans order face masks online that are never deliveredFast Company 08/10/2020
The Federal Trade Commission has received more than 34,000 complaints about online shopping experiences in April and May, with more than 18.000 of those over items that were purchased but never delivered. Many of the complaints in recent months were connected to non-delivery of face masks. Other COVID-19-related items, such as hand sanitizer, thermometers and gloves, were also on the list.
