Americans put money into their mattresses while in quarantine

Americans put money into their mattresses while in quarantineThe New York Times 08/13/2020
Mattress brands and retailers are reporting an uptick in sales since the coronavirus first began forcing Americans to stay at home. “People are spending so much time at home and less time and money eating out or going on vacations,” said Mark Abrials, chief marketing officer at Avocado, a direct-to-consumer brand whose environmentally-friendly mattresses sell for $899 an up. “People are putting more money into the home next and other things that make them feel good.”
