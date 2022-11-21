Americans to cut back on Christmas shopping and charitable giving

Retail News
Americans to cut back on Christmas shopping and charitable givingThe Wall Street Journal 11/21/2022
Inflation is weighing heavily on the minds of many Americans with consumer sentiment now about the same as it was during the Great Recession. Forty-one percent of Americans say they are having difficulty keeping up with essential expenses, up from 29 percent last year, according to the Census Bureau.
