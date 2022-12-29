Among food trends for 2023 – brine, ‘regenivores’ and conspicuous thrift

Retail News

NY Times

In her end-of-year column, NY Times’ Kim Severson riffed on emerging trends she sees influencing the world of food, foodies and food manufacturers in 2023. For example, Ms. Severson has declared brine the flavor of the year, evident in “a craze for coastal cocktails.” She believes fried chicken skins — perhaps replacing tortilla chips in nacho dishes — will ride on the tail of fried chicken mania. Also, “regenivores” will not be satisfied with food suppliers that work on sustainable practices; these folks will be looking to support companies that are actively healing the planet. And, not surprisingly, frugality will become more acceptable to demonstrate in public, as perhaps is evident in the increase in well-to-do customers frequenting dollar stores.