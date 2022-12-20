Among Nike’s aggressive D2C growth plans are new retail concepts

Retail News

Nike has shaken up its retail partnerships in recent years, ending wholesale relationships with major sites and chains with the goal of gaining more control over its own fate through stronger direct-to-consumer relationships. One thrust of its strategy is the cultivation of new retail store concepts, like the “Jordan World of Flight” store opened in Milan last week. As described in a press release, “World of Flight is at the forefront of streetwear and basketball culture, inspiring deeper consumer connections and a platform to demonstrate the universal language of the Jumpman [aka Michael Jordan].”