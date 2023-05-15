Analyst expects more from Walmart than Target in 1Q

Retail News
Analyst expects more from Walmart than Target in 1QWWD/Yahoo Finance 05/15/2023
Michael Lasser, an analyst at UBS, expects Walmart to post 4.5 percent year-over-year growth in same-store sales for its first quarter. Target, he thinks, will only register a 0.5 percent gain. Both companies will have margins pressured as consumers buy lower-margin everyday items rather than more profitable discretionary products.
Discussions
