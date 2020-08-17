Analyst expects Walmart to report higher margin sales

Retail News

Reuters

Walmart is expected to report higher profit margins when it releases its second quarter earnings tomorrow with sales of apparel and consumer electronics showing a substantial increase as Americans used CARES Act stimulus funds to make purchases. The chain saw lower margin sales in its first quarter as customers focused on purchasing lower margin groceries and everyday staples. “Unlike other retailers, we believe Walmart took most of the pain in Q1, limiting the Q2 impact,” Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman said in a note last week.