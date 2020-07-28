Analyst says the pandemic will change how we dress

Retail News

Aneesha Sherman, senior analyst of European general retail at Bernstein, expects to see much of retailing going back to the old normal as COVID-19 restrictions are gradually lifted. There is one area, however, where she doesn’t expect that to happen. “One structural change I see over the next few years is fewer occasions for new clothes, so we are going to have fewer big concerts and sporting events and big celebrations, weddings and holidays,” said Ms. Sherman. “We will see a lot more of athletic wear, loungewear, casual clothing, fewer dress-up and occasion-wear and combined with the fact that people will be working from home more, there will obviously be less office and formal clothes.”