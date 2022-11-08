Anheuser-Busch buys a pro pickelball team

Retail News

CNBC

Anheuser-Busch will acquire a Major League Pickleball team that will begin play in the 2023 season. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We love the accessibility of pickleball and we think it’s an amazing opportunity for us to gain relevance and excitement for our brands,” said Matt Davis, head of Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. sports marketing and partnerships.