Retail News

Anheuser-Busch buys a pro pickelball team

CNBC 11/08/2022

Anheuser-Busch will acquire a Major League Pickleball team that will begin play in the 2023 season. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We love the accessibility of pickleball and we think it’s an amazing opportunity for us to gain relevance and excitement for our brands,” said Matt Davis, head of Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. sports marketing and partnerships.

