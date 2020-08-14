Animals and bees know to social distance when sick

Retail News
Animals and bees know to social distance when sickFast Company 08/14/2020
Maybe humans aren’t so smart after all. Researchers from Hamilton College, Virginia Tech and the University of Pittsburgh reviewed studies about how animal socialized during epidemics and found a wide variety of species take active steps to avoid spreading illness further. These include: unhealthy bats avoiding healthy ones, sick bees not returning to hives, apes and monkeys joining new groups or refraining from grooming other members who are ill.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!