Anti-hunger orgs call on President-elect Biden to expand food stamps, other programs

Retail News
Anti-hunger orgs call on President-elect Biden to expand food stamps, other programsThe Washington Post 11/13/2020
Trump administration policies that sought to limit access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other social safety net programs are seen by groups that care for poorer Americans as contributing factors to food insecurity in the U.S. These groups are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to overturn these policies when he is sworn in as the new president in January.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!