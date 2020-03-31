Apparel industry disruption hits Asian garment workers

Retail News
Apparel industry disruption hits Asian garment workersCNBC 03/30/2020
Across the globe, the garment industry has been put into a holding pattern as apparel retailers have been forced to close stores and consumers tighten up their purchasing online as well. Hardest hit, as the impact reverberates up the supply chain, may be garment workers in countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia and China.
