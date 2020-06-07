Apple and cherry harvests slowed by COVID-19

Retail News
Apple and cherry harvests slowed by COVID-19The Wall Street Journal 07/06/2020
A sharp increase in novel coronavirus cases and rules for curbing the outbreak are cutting into the volume of apples and cherries being harvested on farms in the state of Washington. The Yakima Valley, a key source of the fruits in the U.S., has been hard hit by the virus with more than 7,300 cases as of the end of June. Roughly 20 percent of those infected have been field workers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!