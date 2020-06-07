Apple and cherry harvests slowed by COVID-19

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

A sharp increase in novel coronavirus cases and rules for curbing the outbreak are cutting into the volume of apples and cherries being harvested on farms in the state of Washington. The Yakima Valley, a key source of the fruits in the U.S., has been hard hit by the virus with more than 7,300 cases as of the end of June. Roughly 20 percent of those infected have been field workers.