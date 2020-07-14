Apple asks retail employees to work from home

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Detroit News

A video from Deidre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail and people at Apple, asks employees working in stores recently closed due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic to bring their jobs home with them. “If your store is closed, please sign up for Retail at Home, please talk to your manager, because we really need to make sure that we shift our teams to greet our customers remotely in this time,” she said. “We may need to be working remotely for some period of time.”