Apple drops app promoting private parties during pandemic

Apple drops app promoting private parties during pandemicBBC 12/30/2020
Apple has removed Vybe Together from its app store. The app says it is a “private community to find, join, and host parties.” A video on the app’s Tik Tok account said it held secret parties every weekend. Users submitted profiles and selfies in order to get approved and those approved would receive a party address two hours prior to the event.
