Apple expected to post first sales decline in years

Retail News
Apple expected to post first sales decline in yearsThe Wall Street Journal 02/02/2023
Apple saw continued disruptions in its manufacturing supply chain last year, and that directly affected its ability to get its new iPhone 14 Pro models into the hands of consumers. The technology giant is expected to post its first sales decline in nearly four years when it reports its most recent quarterly results later today.
