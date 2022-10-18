Apple facing labor unrest Down Under

Retail News
Apple facing labor unrest Down UnderThe New York Times 10/18/2022
About 150 Apple Store workers in Australia walked off the job for about an hour after negotiations over pay and working conditions hit an impasse. The relatively small job action is seen as significant as Apple has begun to face more pressure on the labor front, including at a store in Towson, MD, which became the first in the U.S. to vote for a union.
