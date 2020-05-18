Apple offers plans to reopen 25 U.S. stores

Retail News

The Verge

Apple’s retail leader Deidre O’Brien has posted a letter on the company’s website offering details on plans to reopen stores in the U.S., Canada and Italy. More than 80 percent of Apple’s locations worldwide remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple plans to conduct temperature checks on all employees, and customers will be required to wear face masks to enter stores. “In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store,” Ms. O’Brien wrote.