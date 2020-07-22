Apple pledges to be carbon neutral in 10 years

Retail News
Apple pledges to be carbon neutral in 10 yearsThe Washington Post 07/21/2020
Apple announced that it is stepping up investments in solar power and encouraging suppliers to use renewable energy sources with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. “Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “… With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”
