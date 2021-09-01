Apple talking with Hyundai about electric vehicle car deal

Retail News
Apple talking with Hyundai about electric vehicle car dealReuters 01/08/2021
Apple and Hyundai are engaged in early discussions about how the companies might work together on potential electronic vehicle and battery deals. Apple is moving ahead with self-driving car technology and is reported to want to include its own battery technology as early as 2024. Apple, which declined comment, is said to be speaking with other automakers in addition to Hyundai.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!