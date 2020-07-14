Apple to spend $400M next year to fight housing crisis in California

Retail News
Apple to spend $400M next year to fight housing crisis in CaliforniaReuters 07/13/2020
Apple announced it would spend more than $400 million next year of the $2.5 billion it has pledged to support affordable housing in California. The money it plans to spend in 2021 will go to fund affordable housing by enabling the state to finance projects with tax exempt bonds and help first-time buyers with mortgage and down payment assistance.
