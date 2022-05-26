Apple’s retail chief tells associates to reject unions

Retail News
Apple’s retail chief tells associates to reject unionsEngadget 05/26/2022
An internal video featuring Deirdre O’Brien, Apple vice president of people and retail, included a message to store associates that individuals leading efforts to organize stores do “not have a deep understanding of Apple” or its business. The Apple store employees engaged in organizing their coworkers have accused the tech giant of engaging in union busting activities.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!