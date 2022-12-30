Apple’s Watch Ultra makes list of top 2022 tech gadgets

Retail News
Apple’s Watch Ultra makes list of top 2022 tech gadgetsEngadget 12/29/2022
In naming the Apple Watch Ultra among the most notable tech debuts of the year, Engadget reviewer Cherlynn Low cites the product’s fine aesthetics, comfort and array of cool features, including “a depth gauge for divers, dual-frequency GPS for more-accurate distance tracking, an emergency siren and impressive four-day battery life.”
