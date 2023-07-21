Cell-cultivated meat companies are expected to attract new investment after receiving regulatory approval for their products’ sale, but investors and major food companies note that the sector must scale up and lower costs to compete with conventional meat effectively. Startups in the sector have developed technology to grow meat from harvested animal cells, aiming to cater to environmentally conscious meat-eaters and vegans/vegetarians. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s approval is a significant milestone, the industry needs substantial public and private funding to tackle the $227.9 billion U.S. meat industry and achieve price competitiveness with conventional options.