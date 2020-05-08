Retail News

As more work at home, Facebook leases huge NYC office space

Techcrunch 08/05/2020

Facebook is apparently bullish on a return to worklife normality. The social giant has reportedly leased 730,000 sq. ft. — in addition to its existing 2.2. million sq. ft. of office space — in NYC’s James A. Farley Building, a block south of Penn Station. The classic, multi-columned building is known as the main Manhattan United States Postal Service hub.

