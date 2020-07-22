Asians are victims of pandemic-related racism

Retail News

The New York Times

Asian-Americans have been victims of hate acts related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A coalition of civil rights groups have recorded more than 2,100 separate incidents over 15 weeks, including racist graffiti and people being beaten or denied entry into a business. Comments by prominent Americans, notably President Trump, have fed into anti-Asian sentiment. Mr. Trump has referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” and “kung flu.”