Associate sues Walmart for ignoring gunman’s ‘threatening’ behavior

Retail News

The New York Times

Donya Prioleau, an associate who works at a Walmart in Chesapeake, VA, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company following a deadly shooting at the store last week. Ms. Prioleau, who survived the attack, claims in her suit that she had warned the company months earlier about “bullying, threatening and harassing” behavior by the former manager identified as the gunman in the case. The company said it is reviewing the suit and will respond appropriately in court.