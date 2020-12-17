Retail News

Auctioneers sell contents of vacated malls

The New York Times 12/17/2020

Public liquidation auctions of shopping mall contents are becoming more common. With 25 percent of indoor malls projected to close in the next five years, the items have to go somewhere. Surplus buyers are still the majority, but collectors are interested, too. Items may include fire extinguishers, mannequins, light fixtures, racks, mall directories, security systems and food court tables.

