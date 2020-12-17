Auctioneers sell contents of vacated malls

Retail News
Auctioneers sell contents of vacated mallsThe New York Times 12/17/2020
Public liquidation auctions of shopping mall contents are becoming more common. With 25 percent of indoor malls projected to close in the next five years, the items have to go somewhere. Surplus buyers are still the majority, but collectors are interested, too. Items may include fire extinguishers, mannequins, light fixtures, racks, mall directories, security systems and food court tables.
Discussions
