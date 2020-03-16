Australia sets aside hours for elderly to shop in supermarkets

Retail News

Australia has instituted measures to protect the elderly and/or disabled consumers by setting aside specific times when only they can shop in stores. Retailers are checking consumers’ identification and not allowing anyone under 60 to enter stores when they open at 7 a.m. “We’ve been very concerned because many older people are just not able to trek around umpteen suburbs checking out every supermarket,” Ian Yates, chief executive of the Council on Ageing Australia, told The Wall Street Journal. “Not everybody is fortunate to have a good neighbor with the time to go and do your shopping for you.”