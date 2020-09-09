Authentic Brands and Simon Property CEOs look for more deals on retail chains

Retail News
Authentic Brands and Simon Property CEOs look for more deals on retail chainsThe New York Times 09/08/2020
Jamie Salter, founder and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, and David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, are likeminded when it comes to looking for deals on once-popular retailers that have gone bankrupt. The two have joined together on recent deals for Lucky Brand and Brooks Brothers, and they’re looking for more.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!