Authentic Brands and Sycamore Partners eye separate bids for bankrupt Ascena Group

Retail News
Authentic Brands and Sycamore Partners eye separate bids for bankrupt Ascena GroupThe Real Deal 07/27/2020
Authentic Brands, along with Simon Property Group and Brookfield, are considering making a bid for Ascena Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other retailers. Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that has invested in Aeropostale, Hot Topic, Staples and others, is also reportedly eyeing an acquisition of Ascena.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!