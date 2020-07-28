Retail News

Authentic Brands and Sycamore Partners eye separate bids for bankrupt Ascena Group

The Real Deal 07/27/2020

Authentic Brands, along with Simon Property Group and Brookfield, are considering making a bid for Ascena Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other retailers. Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that has invested in Aeropostale, Hot Topic, Staples and others, is also reportedly eyeing an acquisition of Ascena.

