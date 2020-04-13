Automation in focus as social distancing becomes the norm

Retail News

The New York Times

A wide variety of jobs in call centers, recycling, retailing and other industries, which have traditionally been handled by humans, may be automated more quickly than previously planned as social distancing rules make it more difficult to complete tasks. “Pre-pandemic, people might have thought we were automating too much,” said Richard Pak, a professor at Clemson University. “This event is going to push people to think what more should be automated.”