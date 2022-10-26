Avian flu is driving up the price of turkeys

Retail News
Avian flu is driving up the price of turkeysThe Washington Post 10/26/2022
The outbreak of the avian flu in the U.S. this year is the worst on record. It has meant that six million turkeys, about 14 percent of the nation’s total, have been eliminated after dying from the disease or being euthanized to prevent its spread. Prices for turkeys have jumped an additional 20 percent or more per pound due to the current shortage.
Discussions
