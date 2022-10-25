Backorders lead to cuts in future purchases

Retail News
Backorders lead to cuts in future purchasesThe Wall Street Journal 10/25/2022
A recent study by researchers at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management found that customers who purchased items on backorder wound up placing 2.1 percent fewer orders over the next year than those who bought in-stock merchandise. The impact was even more severe in cases where backorders were delayed 10 days or more. Customers in those cases spent 6.1 percent less.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!