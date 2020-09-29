Bankruptcies and store closures hit a record high

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The year 2020 has been record-setting for the retail industry, and not in a good way. The numbers of bankruptcies, liquidations and store closings reached a record high in the first six months of the year, according to BDO USA. “I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon,” said Andy Graiser, co-president of A&G Real Estate Partners, which has advised a number of retailers going through bankruptcy proceedings.