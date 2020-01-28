Retail News

Barbie line seeks to reflect America’s diversity

USA Today 01/27/2020

Mattel’s Barbie Fashionistas line includes a new doll with a prosthetic limb and another with no hair. “We’ve been committed to increasing diversity in our line and showcasing all the different types of beauty that exist … making the line more accessible,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of the Barbie line.

