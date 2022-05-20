Bath & Body Works lowers guidance for 2022

Retail News
Bath & Body Works lowers guidance for 2022MarketWatch 05/19/2022
Bath & Body Works reported earnings that were above expectations for the first quarter but lowered its guidance for 2022, sending shares falling more than four percent yesterday in extended trading. The retailer’s revised forecast accounts for a decision “to accelerate investments in information technology and its customer loyalty program, as well as projected increases in inflationary pressures.”
Discussions
