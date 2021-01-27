Beam Suntory moving HQ from Chicago to New York

Retail News
Beam Suntory moving HQ from Chicago to New YorkChicago Sun-Times 01/27/2021
Beam Suntory said it will move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to New York around the middle of next year. The spirits conglomerate said it will relocate about 100 employees to the new facility and that 400 others currently working in Chicago will remain there. “As one of the world’s greatest global cities, New York will provide a unique environment to help us accelerate our premiumization strategy and growth plans,” said Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi.
Discussions
