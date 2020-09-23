Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings

Retail News

CNN

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close 63 locations by the end of the year. The retailer, which operates the Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values chains, said mostly its namesake banner stores will be closed. Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it would eliminate 2,800 jobs as part of a cost-cutting plan. That followed an announcement in July that it would close up to 200 stores.