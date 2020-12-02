Bed Bath & Beyond CEO says turnaround will ‘take time’

Retail News

TheStreet

Bed Bath & Beyond same-store sales fell 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter. “We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business, including the pressures of store traffic trends coupled with our own executional challenges,” said the chain’s new CEO Mark Tritton. “However, we did achieve a notable positive shift in sales in our digital channels during this period, with growth of approximately 20 percent. I believe we can solidify this growth, while also addressing the broader stabilization of our business.”